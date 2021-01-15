One Small Change | The Benefits of Stretching

Stretching makes our bodies work better, trainer Jessica Leupke said.

HOLLAND, Mich — Our 13 ON YOUR SIDE healthy living series, One Small Change, is back! This month we're encouraging you to move for 21 minutes a few times a week-you'll be amazed at the difference it makes.

Last week we focused on cardio, this week Valeo Training founder Jessica Leupke is encouraging us to stretch more. "Stretching through gentle movement helps keep our joints healthy and lubricated, it relieves achy muscles and helps our body just work better," explains Jessica.

She shares her favorite stretch with us this week with a demonstration on how to do it at home.

"One of our favorite stretches is actually called The World's Greatest Stretch – it's perfect to do if you've been sitting a long time, hunched over, or are just feeling generally achy. Lunge forward, place your hand next to your foot, now thread your other hand through and up to the letter T. Your eyes should follow your moving hand. Do this 6 times each side every day and see how much better you feel afterwards! #Move21in2021"

This stretch is great especially if you’ve been hunched over in a seated position most of the day. Give it a go!

