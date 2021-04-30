One Small Change: Which type of exercise is best for weight loss?

Turns out it's more about consistency, less about what you choose

When it comes to weight loss, which type of exercise is best? Turns out, its not so much about the type of exercise you choose...more so how often you do it.

Endurance Coach Kari Stuart explains, "I’m often asked what is the best exercise for weight loss, is it running, cycling, yoga, cross-fit, high intensity, low intensity? I say the best exercise for weight loss is actually the thing you enjoy the most, that keeps you coming back for more. Once you’ve established that daily habit of exercise, you will be on the right track for your weight loss goals."

