GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Social anxiety disorder is a mental health condition. It is an intense, persistent fear of being watched and judged by others. The fear can affect work, school, and your other day-to-day activities. It affects an estimated 15 million American adults.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is useful for treating social anxiety disorder. CBT teaches you different ways of thinking, behaving, and reacting to situations that help you feel less anxious and fearful.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 the Truism Center in Grand Rapids is hosting a free event discussing social anxiety and ways to overcome it to live a happier life. It will feature Chris Rentfrow, who has suffered from social anxiety for much of his life.

Mental Health Counselor and Truism Center owner Robb Kornoelje is hosting the event on the second floor of Creston Brewing. It's located at 504 Plainfield Ave NE. in Grand Rapids. The event starts at 6:30 pm and is free.

