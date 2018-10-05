When Dr. Megan Stubbs, Diane Deall Evans and Mary Ochsner met, they found they shared an important passion. They want to help women feel good about themselves and live healthy, positive lives.

They decided to start hosting retreats. The first is called Primal Women and is happening Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Work-Space By MVP.

They hope to empower women through insight on proper nutrition, body positivity, self love and community. The last hour of the retreat, women will have a chance to take part in a yoga class taught by Ochsner.

These women are constantly being inspired to help other women.

13 On Your Side's Kamady Rudd wanted to be a fly on the wall during one of their many conversations about the retreat. Check out the video above for the 10 minute conversation she was able to listen in to.

For more information and tickets, click here.

