Relieve stress with these easy stretches

Hand & Stone Spa shares some easy stretches you can do at home, to help relieve stress.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us are stuck at home working while also trying to juggle other responsibilities, like childcare. So if you're feeling stress, you aren't alone. Deiondre Wallace, a registered massage therapist shared some easy stretches you can do at home.

Whether you're working from the couch, floor or anywhere other than a desk - your body may be feeling the toll. Without straying too far away from your laptop, here are some stress relieving stretches you can do:

Neck: Since the head is typically propped forward when looking at your laptop, look up as high as you comfortably can. After that, rotate side to side. You should feel the stretch in the base of your neck and the top of your chest.

Shoulders: Walk through a doorway with your arms out at shoulder level. Relax your shoulders as you stretch your arms backwards. If that's not enough, move your hands up and down the doorway from head to waist height.

Back: While sitting cross-legged (only if comfortable), tilt your spine to each side by reaching to the ceiling with one elbow and put the other elbow on the floor, then switch! For the next stretch grab a pillow and put it behind you. Then hug yourself and turn as far as you can in each direction. Finally, lean forward over your legs and then lean back over the pillow.

