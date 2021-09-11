SAD: How West Michigan's winter affects mental health

Seasonal depression, also known as "SAD" or Seasonal Affective Disorder, usually strikes this time of year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock went back an hour over the weekend and cloudy, dreary days lie ahead, you and your loved ones may start to experience seasonal depression.

Seasonal depression, also known as "SAD" or Seasonal Affective Disorder, usually strikes this time of year. Add the roller coaster of emotions that come with the holidays, a person can find themselves in a really dark place.

Mental health professionals say there's a big difference between a person feeling a little down versus someone actually experiencing depression.

Michael Pyne of HealthWest in Muskegon spoke about that difference, and he said signs of depression include when a person isn't carrying out their daily activities like showering or brushing their teeth and becomes distant from their loved ones.

Pyne also said there are certain emotions to look out for as well.

"So what we also need to look for is anger, aggression, and irritability," said Pyne. "If I start to feel down, I'd probably become a more irritable person. And a lot of times, that's the person that we don't want to go around."

Pyne added, "So as we look for people who are down, depressed, curl up on the couch, and those who are really struggling to engage with other people. A full 50 percent of the population who are struggling with depression - it could be irritability, aggression, anger and a lot of times we don't go towards those people."

Pyne said if someone we know shows signs of anger, irritability and aggression, we should ask them two questions: How are you doing, and how is your mental health?

Additionally, Pyne said if those emotions linger for four to six weeks, it's time to seek help. He also said that on average a person waits 11 years before they seek help.

But there is help available right now. Below are some resources for people who need help.

People with questions about getting a mental health assessment can start with their local Community Mental Health or if they have insurance they can call the customer service number on the back of their insurance card.

HealthWest in Muskegon is 231-722-HELP

Network 180 in Kent County is 616-336-3909

The National Suicide Lifeline

Call 800-273-8255

Text 741741

