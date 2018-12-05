Getting around can become an issue as we get older. For some adults, driving isn't an option anymore, and they rely on others to take them where they need to go. In Kent County, there is another option besides just family and friends.

RideLink is a collaboration between six different agencies to offer people over the age of 60 an affordable way to get around without driving themselves. Seniors can schedule a ride with RideLink whether they want to visit a friend, go to the grocery store, or get to a doctor appointment.

You can learn more about ride link on their website, or by checking out the Area Agency on Aging on Western Michigan. They will help connect you.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM