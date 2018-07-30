GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Getting shots isn't just something kids do. As we get older, we can become more susceptible to certain illnesses because our immune system is weakening. With a weakened immune system is becomes more difficult to fight off things like the flu, shingles, and pneumonia. However, you can fight that with vaccines.

Getting vaccinated is especially important if you have an ongoing health condition like diabetes or heart disease. They can help keep you, your family, and your community healthy as you get older. Make sure to talk with your doctor about what vaccines you may need, or may need to avoid, if you hav certain health conditions.

For adults over a certain age, another round of vaccines is recommended to help your immune system fight off illness.

Recommended:

Flu vaccine: every year in fall or winter

Pneumococcal: one of each of the two types five years apart after the age of 65

Shingles/Zoster: one-time dose for adults over 60, even if they have already had shingles

Td or Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis): booster every 10 years

There are also other recommendations if you did not receive vaccinations as a child.

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella): recommended for anyone born after 1956

Chicken Pox: recommended if you did not receive one as a child.

You can check out a full list of vaccines for adults here.

For more information, you can contact Porter Hills. The experts there can help guide you in the right direction.

