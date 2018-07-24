GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We all know babies need a lot of sleep, even when they don't let anyone else get any. What we often forget is that adults need sleep in order to be healthy, and as we get older, the amount of sleep we need may change.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan offers classes each month on different topics that affect our aging population and those that care for them. Family Caregiver University is a chance to learn more.

On Thursday July 26, the topic is "The Healing Power of Proper Rest". Family and caregivers can attend from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the AAAWM at 3215 Eaglecrest Drive. NE, Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM