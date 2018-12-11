GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Technology helps make our lives easier everyday. We use it to talk to each other, wash our dishes, and order things we want from all across the world. For people who are starting to struggle with everyday life, technology can be a bigger help.

There are specific technologic innovations that can make things easier for those who want to age gracefully. They include things that monitor movements, or get medications through apps, or even personal emergency response systems.

Technology can also help with transportation to appointments and recreational activities, and making sure you meet your nutritional guidelines each day. About half of older adults have smart phones now, about a third report having a tablet, and almost 20 percent say they have an e-reader. It is important for older adults to know how to utilize the technology available to them.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan is creating a video to help teach older adults and caregivers how to use technology to enhance their lives and independence. Or, you can get an in-person presentation for your organization based on the topic of your choosing. You can email them at communications@aaawm.org or 616-456-5664.

