Signs & symptoms of anxiety and depression in teens

These mental health issues are becoming more common among teenagers, especially during the pandemic.

Anxiety and depression are two mental health issues that are common among adults, but that's certainly not the only population dealing with these challenges.

More and more teens are experiencing them as well.

So what is the difference between the two..... and what symptoms should parents be aware of?

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some insight.

"Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health issues teens experience, especially over the past year," explained Dr. Beurkens.

So what should parents be on the lookout for?

• Symptoms of anxiety – heart palpitations, sweating, rapid breathing, racing thoughts, sense of dread, sleep or appetite changes, and/or physical complaints of things like headache or stomach pain

• Symptoms of depression – loss of interest in doing things they once enjoyed, fatigue and sleeping more than usual, appetite changes, problems concentrating, worsening school performance, or other changes in behavior and habits

"If these symptoms are ongoing for many weeks and getting in the way of your teen functioning in normal life activities, it's time to seek out professional support," said Dr. Beurkens

"Anxiety and depression are both very treatable and manageable with the right supports in place, so talk to your child's healthcare provider if you have concerns."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.