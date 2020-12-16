Take part in the Season of Giving Blood Drive

Each blood donation can save up to three lives.

Versiti is holding its Season of Giving Blood Drive this week and you are invited to take part.

Three blood drives will be taking place in West Michigan on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd.

Hospitals can only receive blood from volunteer donors, so your blood donation is incredibly important.

Each blood donation can save up to three lives. The blood you donate at a Season of Giving Blood Drive could help multiple families have a happier holiday season.

You can take part in the following blood drives:

Olivet - December 21st

Grand Rapids - December 22nd

Holland - December 23rd

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.