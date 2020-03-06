The Barre Code GR hosts outdoor fitness classes amid restrictions

"Some of our clients have hit exciting milestones so we’re excited to get back, even on the lawn to celebrate those."

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — Gyms and other fitness centers are among the few businesses are still closed under Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions. However, under a new mandate by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outdoor fitness classes are permitted.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids has taken advantage of its outdoor space to hold action-packed classes for its community.

"As soon as we were able to start working out in groups of 10 we quickly started adding nine-person classes. Tonight will be our first class when we’re offering it to more than nine other members," owner Stacie Thomas said, noting Wednesday night's class would hold 30 members.

The business is taking social distance precautions, setting up bright, pink flags at each attendee's designated area, keeping everyone at least six feet apart. When arriving to class attendees can check in using their phones, to prevent close contact with staff.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids - Heritage Hill At The Barre Code, it is at the core of our values to celebrate and ... welcome everybody and every body. We strive to create an environment where everybody can feel strong, safe and loved in the skin that they are in.⁣ ⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We use fitness to deepen our connections to ourselves and to those around us.

Thomas said she's excited to reconnect with her clients outside, but is also awaiting the day her doors can reopen.

"In this time off, I haven’t had the option to not pay rent, so this is an extension of my studio right now... I know that there are people fighting for themselves their businesses to get back in running and operating and I very much look forward to that day as well," she said.

About 120 gyms currently have a lawsuit pending against Whitmer, arguing that she has violated gym owner's constitutional rights under the stay home order, which was lifted on Tuesday but excluded gyms from reopening. The Barre Code is not involved in the lawsuit, but Thomas said she respected gym owners for standing up.

"I appreciate the people that are fighting for the studios and gym space," she said.

The Barre Code is still live streaming classes around eight times per day in addition to its outdoor classes. Thomas said the group hopes to reopen by early July if state officials permit it.