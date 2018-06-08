GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Every body is a great one! That's the theme of an event coming to Grand Rapids Tuesday, August 7.

Global leader in women's plus-size fitness, "Roz the Diva," is coming to Grand Rapids to speak about body positivity, how she overcame judgment from her peers and how she's found her own beauty from within.

The meet, greet and eat event is happening at the Amway Grand Plaza Tuesday afternoon from noon until 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the public and include a picture with Roz herself, lunch and dessert, a free intro class at Flirt Fitness Studio and a discount on a SheFit bra. You can find more information about the event and how to sign-up for tickets here.

Roz is a certified NASM personal trainer and pole dancer. She teaches self-confidence and self-love to over 33.7K Instagram followers. Roz was also featured in "Dangerous Curves," a documentary about vulnerability and strength featured by the New York Times.

Roz will be in Grand Rapids Monday and Tuesday. Monday evening she will be hosting a few sessions. For even more events featuring Roz the Diva, check out the Flirt Fitness GR website.

