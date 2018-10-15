The opioid epidemic continues to affect people all across the country. Universal Health Solutions is a locally based non-profit and the organization is hosting a interactive panel discussion October 15 to explore other methods of pain management.

Experts in the medical field will explore the topic and talk about acupuncture, chiropractic, cranial ascral and massage therapy, and even energy work.

You can get a ticket to the event, which is from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 20 online. They are $5 a person, unless you are a UHS member. Members can get in for free. The event is being held at Metro Health's Grand Room inside the Professional Building on the Metro Health Village campus.

