Need a checkup? Walmart offering free health screenings Saturday

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country are hosting a Walmart Wellness Day Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You have the opportunity to get free health screenings and affordable vaccinations at your local Walmart Saturday.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country are hosting a Walmart Wellness Day Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can get a wide variety of free screenings, including glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and more.

Attendees can also receive a variety of vaccines. There is a cost associated with some vaccinations, but the COVID-19 vaccine is free.

The event encourages Michiganders to live a healthy lifestyle by knowing their numbers for these tests.

“It's a great opportunity, because the access to these numbers and for our communities to know their numbers, so they can really make great decisions when it comes to their health care, and allow them to follow up in an easier manner with, say, their primary care provider, and also make healthy lifestyle decisions as well," said John Sloan, wellness director at Walmart.

The following tests and opportunities will be available at the event:

Health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Select stores are also offering free vision screenings. To find a location near you, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.