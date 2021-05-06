What parents can do to help a teen who is dealing with anxiety and/or depression

Parenting teenagers has challenges even under the best circumstances. Here are some tips to help when your teen is struggling.

When you have a teenager who is experiencing anxiety or depression, it can be difficult for parents to know what to do.

As more and more teens are dealing with these mental health challenges, we turned to Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some advice.

She says first of all, "Recognize that your child is not intentionally having these symptoms - they don't want to be acting this way or having these challenges," said Dr. Beurkens.

"Communicate regularly feelings and behaviors, even if you aren't able to fix the situation.

"Aim for a combination of acknowledging their feelings and difficulties, while also expressing confidence in their ability to handle situations. Don't allow them to avoid anything that feels uncomfortable."

Finally, "Be a model for healthy coping strategies yourself," she said.

For more information, support and treatment options, visit Dr. Beurkens' website or her clinic.

