Labor Day weekend will be full of movement, mindfulness and music as the second annual Wild Zen Yoga Fest gets underway.

TRUFANT, Mich. — It will be a weekend of movement, mindfulness and music, as Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan this weekend. It started last year as a one-day event, but it has expanded into a full three-day weekend, with the option to camp onsite.

The event will offer many different types of yoga including vinyasa, ashtanga and yin. Carrie Labarge, the festival’s founder, says it’s a fun weekend for yogis, but it’s also a perfect event for people who’ve never done yoga, because it gives them an opportunity to try different styles. And all of the practices, she said, can be tailored to fit specific needs.

“It doesn't matter if you have an old injury or a new injury, or if you are missing limbs, or if you are chair bound, there are ways to make your yoga practice fit your body and your needs,” Labarge said. “And that's really the only way that yoga should be practiced. It can be an embodiment of where you are right now.”

More than a dozen different classes are being offered, with the bulk of them happening Saturday. And it’s not just yoga classes being offered out there this weekend.

“You'll also have access to meditation practices, mindfulness practices, education, music through kirtan and sacred song,” Labarge said. “We're going to go on nature hikes through the trails. You can also partake in extras such as reiki, henna, massage, acupuncture, energy work, one-on-one sound healing, one-on-one somatic healing.”

There will also be live music, local food options, and craft vendors. It all takes place at the Smiling Acres property in Trufant. The action starts Friday evening and goes through Sunday afternoon. For more information, click here.

