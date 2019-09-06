HOLLAND, Mich. — Have you ever wanted to do yoga with goats and piglets? Well, now is your chance!
The Fellinlove Farm in Holland is offering this unique experience, Sunday, June 9th from 5-6:15 p.m. Children 7 and older are welcome. Cost is $10.
Fellinlove Farm is a nonprofit organization that provides dynamic experiences for all ages and abilities through:
- hands on interactions with our diverse animals
- socialization and educational opportunities
- outdoor discoveries of nature in a serene setting
