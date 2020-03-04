HOLLAND, Michigan — Good Ink has been printing and selling t-shirts to help raise money for non-profits and other organizations for several years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is showing its Michigan pride by helping small businesses too. Many local businesses and organizations are struggling to pay their bills as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order continues to keep people home, and has limited the ability for many to conduct business.

The order is meant to keep people safe, as healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential employees continue to work to fight COVID-19. As the weeks have gone by, and many businesses continue to keep their doors closed, the revenue stream has dried up. Those businesses are looking for ways to stay afloat and help pay their employees, who may have been laid off through no fault of their own.

Good Ink is reminding people that they can take advantage of their fundraising program. It's as simple as going to their website. Anyone can sign up, pick a design, and then market a shirt Good Ink will make. Good Ink simply subtracts the cost to make the shirt, which is generally about $10, and the rest of the money made from selling them goes to the businesses fundraising.

