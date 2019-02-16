GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — International Women's Day is on March 8th and this year West Michigan is celebrating with a special event at DeVos Place (303, Monroe Ave. NW). The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

International Women's Day is celebrated annually and highlights the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year, the campaign theme is #BalanceforBetter - as we work towards a more gender-balanced world.

The West Michigan celebration will honor the theme with inspiring keynote speeches from nationally renowned speakers and champions of women's rights and equality, including one from America's first African American female combat pilot, Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour. Her speech will encourage attendees to take action to reach their goals. Vernice has been featured on CNN and "Oprah," holds two honorary doctorates and is the author of several books.

The event will also have breakout sessions where attendees will have an opportunity to talk in small groups and apply what they've learned during the day.

“Our team at Amway is thrilled to once again be celebrating International Women’s Day here in West Michigan with Inforum and other local partners. This year’s event will serve as a platform for productive discussions surrounding the importance of both diversity and inclusion and gender equity,” says Claire Groen, Chief Human Resources Officer at Amway. “Event attendees will be inspired by the content and will leave with the necessary tools and resources in order to make a difference not only in their own lives, but in the lives of others.”

“Meijer is very pleased to sponsor and participate in the International Women’s Day program. The #BalanceforBetter theme exemplifies the complexities that women, and the men who support them, face today in their societal and personal roles. The International Women’s Day programs will be instructive and inspiring for all attendees,” says Janet Kelley, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Meijer Legal Department.

“Wolverine Worldwide is honored to partner with local organizations to once again celebrate International Women’s Day,” says Dani Zizak, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Corporate Responsibility at Wolverine Worldwide. “As part of our ongoing commitment, we feel it is our privilege to help strengthen our local community by providing a forum where diverse thoughts, ideas and experiences can be shared. We are looking forward to an exciting and engaging day of inspiring messages.”

“International Women’s Day is a key point in the larger movement for women’s rights, and we are proud to be a part of this local event that continues to inspire and positively engage the community in West Michigan,” says Terry Barclay, President & CEO of Inforum. “We are excited for this year’s event and are honored to be joined by an impressive group of speakers and session leaders.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.