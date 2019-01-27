If football isn't your thing, you may be making plans to watch the Puppy Bowl on February 3 instead of the big game. We here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE love puppies, and want to help make sure as many of them get a forever home as possible. We partnered with Harbor Humane Society to show off some of the puppies they have at their shelter and give them a day out.

The non-profit works with other shelters across the country to help animals find homes. In January, more than a dozen puppies were transferred from a shelter further south and are now available for adoption here in West Michigan. We brought them in and gave them some toys on a miniature football field. The rest, is adorable. We broke the game up into halves, and even had a small halftime show.

Here's the lineup!

Tank: Tank loves people and has some super cute white paws to go with his black coat. He has four siblings, Brutus, Mercy, Butch, and Nova. They are all 12 week old American Bulldog mixes.

Nova: Nova has some of the most adorable ears and her coat sets her apart from her siblings, Brutus, Mercy, Butch, and Tank. They are all 12 week old American Bulldog mixes.

Butch: Butch is an American Bulldog mix. He has four siblings, Brutus, Mercy, Nova, and Tank. They are 12 weeks old.

Cara: This loving and sweet lady changed shelters after all of her siblings were adopted. Now she's ready for her turn. She is a 13 week old hound mix.

Raine: Her gorgeous brindle markings make her the talk of the town, but she's not just a pretty face. Raine has the personality to match her beautiful coat. Raine is very outgoing and never meets a stranger (everybody is her friend). She is a plott hound mix who is 12 weeks old.

Bryant: This big pup is an attention lover. He and his siblings Bear and Dennie are Great Pyrenees mixes. The shelter describes him as "your own puppy squishy". He is 15 weeks old.

Dennie: A 15 week old Great Pyrenees mix, Dennie is affectionate and loves getting attention. She and her siblings Bear and Bryant are already big pups.

Skye: Skye is a 13 week old lab mix. Her little, natural bobbed tail is absolutely adorable and her whole body wags when she sees people. She is friendly and outgoing and whoever is lucky enough to adopt her will have a total gem!

Brutus: This little man's blue eyes are a stunning contrast to his black fur and make his more adorable than you might think possible. He weighed 10 pounds at 9 weeks old and is growing fast. He is an American Bulldog mix. Brutus has four siblings, Butch, Mercy, Nova, and Tank.

Adara: How can you say no to such a sweet face? Adara and her siblings are described as the "squishy litter". They are laid back and like to sleep in a puppy pile together most of the day. Adara is a 16 week old terrier/lab mix.

Ava: Like her siblings Adara, Amelia, and Archer, Ava is a more laid back puppy. The are sometimes described as the "squishy litter" because they like to sleep in a puppy pile together and love being held. Ava is a 16 week old terrier/lab mix.

Amelia: With the lightest color coat of her siblings, Amelia stands out in the crowd. This sweet, laid back pup likes to snuggle with her siblings and enjoys being held. She is a 16 week old terrier/lab mix.

Archer: Another terrier/lab mix, Archer is an adorable sweet boy who loves to snuggle and be held. He is 16 weeks old and likes to sleep a lot.

Ava and Marie: 21 week old adorable Chihuahua sisters, Ava and Maria weigh in at just about 5 pounds. These tiny girls are full of personality, very outgoing and love to play!

Mercy: This sweet girl can really turn on the puppy dog eyes and just wants your love. Mercy is an American Bulldog mix. She has four siblings, Butch, Brutus, Nova, and Tank.

Bear: This fluff ball loves attention and wants to show you his love. He is a Great Pyrenees mix along with his siblings, Bryant and Dennie. They are all 15 weeks old.

Noelle: This brown-eyed beauty is a 24 week old lab mix. She has never had a real family and just wants to be loved. She is outgoing and loves getting your attention, but is happy to be a lab dog too.

Many of these puppies were surrendered to a shelter under the Prevent Another Litter Program. PAL is designed to prevent mama dogs and their pups from ending up in the shelter or on the street. When a family cannot afford to have their dog spayed, it can lead to unwanted puppies. PAL allows the shelter to take in the puppies and then spay and vaccinate the mama dog at no charge. Then, she can stay in her home and the puppies can be adopted out. As more people take advantage of the program, there are less unwanted litters of puppies and therefore less puppies being taken to the shelter.