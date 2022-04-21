West Michigan vendors excited about busy and chaotic 2022 wedding season

"Because of the delay in the last couple of years, everyone's coming out in full volume," said Kate Leutscher, a Wedding Coordinator for Valley & Oak Events.

Example video title will go here for this video

NUNICA, Mich. — Wedding vendors in West Michigan are gearing up for a booming season this year.

With social gatherings put off the last two years because of the pandemic, everyone's coming out in full force.

Old Stonegate Farms in Nunica has on average around 50 weddings a season which is from May to October.

In 2020, Owner Linda Grzybowski had fewer than 40 because of the pandemic, however, this year, she'll have just under 70.

"It's going to be chaotic and I'm sure once the season's done we'll be ready to relax because it's going to keep us hopping all week long between cleaning, setting up, and having events," said Grzybowski. "It's going to be one right after the other."

According to a survey done by The Knot, there will be more weddings in the U.S. this year compared to any other since 1984.

Their data indicates 2.6 million weddings will occur in 2022 compared to 2.2 million average weddings pre-pandemic.

"Because of the delay in the last couple of years, everyone's coming out in full volume," said Kate Leutscher, a Wedding Coordinator for Valley & Oak Events in Grand Rapids. "I think the trend of small celebrations will stick, but I also think grand celebrations are coming back as well because everybody's tired of being cooped up. They're ready to get out and celebrate."

Grzybowski is already booking up for 2023 and has some inquiries for 2024.

"It's going be a crazy year, but a fun year, and people are happy that it'll get back to the way it used to be," she said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.