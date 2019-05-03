It's never to early to start looking forward to the weekend. We're helping you plan with the help of GRKids.com. And with LaughFest kicking off on Thursday there are so many fantastic events for families to take part in.

Think your family is funny? Dog Story Theater is the place to be this Saturday to put your funny bone to the test. Led by a local comedian, families will play improvised games in a laid back environment. The fun begins at 10AM at the theater on Jefferson Ave in Grand Rapids. It's just one of the many ways you can get in on the LaughFest Fun.

Another great LaughFest option is the Kids Rock Hip Hop Dance Party. It's happening at the BOB on Saturday. From 10-2 a DJ will be spinning all kinds of fun music and an MC will make sure everyone is having a blast. Cost is 7 dollars.

It's a sure sign spring is almost here, John Ball Zoo opens for the year this Saturday at 10AM. Come celebrate a new season at the zoo with all your favorite critters. We do want to note that until it's consistently warmer overnight, some of the animals will not be viewable from outside habitats.

Calling all superheroes! Watermark 920 in Muskegon is hosting a party just for you on Saturday. It's happening from 12 to 2 and includes lunch, photos, crafts and more. Cost is ten dollars per person...and don't forget your costume! Event is geared towards kids 4 and up.

For more information about these events and many others, check out grkids.com and subscribe to their daily newsletter.

