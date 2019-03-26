Every Tuesday, we help you look forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids. For many families, this weekend kicks off spring break! We've got some great ideas for those of you sticking around West Michigan.

If your kids are a little jealous that some of their friends are heading to warmer climates "The Butterflies are Blooming" is a great option at Meijer Gardens.

The tropical conservatory is heated to 85 degrees for these fragile creatures, and that means you will be nice and toasty as well. Hours are 9-5 on Saturdays. Cost varies by age.

Does your child want to become a police officer or a firefighter some day?Elementary and middle school age students have a chance to interact with and learn all about different public safety careers this Saturday at Grand Valley State University during an event called "Those Who Protect Us." Police officers, a fire truck, K9 unit, grand valleys police academy and many others will be in attendance. Check in starts at 10 a.m., the event goes until 2 p.m. at the Seidman College of Business, located 50 Front Ave SW.

Have you ever taken your kids to the Grand Rapids Art Museum? Spring break is a great time to do just that because it's free for kids ages 17 and under. Check out current exhibits and stop by the Drop In studio from 1 to 4 p.m. to create a pixel picture.

Now that the snow is finally gone it's a great time to get outside and go for a bike ride. This Saturday at the Holland Civic Center little ones who are just learning how to ride a two wheel bike can learn bike safety skills and get more confident without those training wheels. It's happening from 9 to noon and is totally free.

For more information about these events and many others, log onto GRKids.com

