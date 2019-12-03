It's never too early to start planning for the weekend! Every Tuesday we take a look at what's happening, with the help of GRKids.com.

Love March Madness? The Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland is offering their own unique take on the bracket frenzy with Raptor Madness. It's happening Saturday at 11AM at the Visitors Center. Learn all about the birds of prey that make up their "Sweet 16." Cost is $5 and registration is required.

LaughFest is going strong heading into it's second and final weekend and if you love dogs, cats, pigs this event is for you. The LaughFest People and Pets event is Sunday and you don't want to miss it. It's happening from 10AM-2PM at the GRCC Ford Fieldhouse.

There will be all kinds of contests, vendors, tons of photo opportunities and much more. All pets are welcome.

Now is the time to start thinking about summer camp! GR Kids and the Kroc Center invite you to check out all the West Michigan options during the GR Kids Summer Camp Fair this Sunday from 1 to 4PM.

Not only will you learn about what camp experience might be best for your kids, your family will also receive a pass to the Kroc Center to be used on another day.

For more about these events and many others, visit GRKids.com and subscribe to their daily newsletter.