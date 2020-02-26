MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan photographer's exploration photos are on display in Whitehall. Ann Kraus always took the road less traveled, looking for what she calls the "exact opposite of what is known."

Through digitally enhanced color and light, Ann is bringing the viewer into her creation of a "vivid memory" of her time in Japan. The exhibit "An Origin" juxtaposes photos she took while a high schooler, with photos she took more recently.

In 1998 she was a student at Montague High School and participated in an exchange program where she lived with a family in Kiari -Chiba Prefecture which is just east of Tokyo.

A photo from Japan by Whitehall based photographer Ann Kraus. On exhibit at Art Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center.

Ann Kraus

After high school, Ann's passion for photography led her to study at the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University.

"An Origin" features photos from her original exchange trip to Japan along with photos she took during a solo 275 mile trek across the island of Kyrushu, Japan in 2019.

Ann has traveled to 21 countries with a camera in hand, documenting her journeys.

You can see Ann Kraus' work at the Art Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center. It will be on display until March 6. The ACWL-Nuveen Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also see Ann's work on Instagram.

