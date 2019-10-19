Three friends started out having fun with a distiller but ended up coming up with an award-winning moonshine. Wise Men Distillers' first official bottle was Apple Pie Moonshine. The liquor recently earned a silver medal at the 11th annual San Diego Spirits Festival.

Apple Pie Moonshine is part of Wise Men's Red Tape Series. The distillery describes it as a liquor that "packs all the flavor of a really good apple pie in every sip, with tons of cinnamon, rich apple, and even flaky, buttery crust." Viscus and quite sweet, you'll want to drink this one for dessert or mix it in a cocktail to lighten it up. The Red Tape Series also includes vodka, white whiskey, and rum.

The team at Wise Men shared a few ideas on how you can use their Apple Pie Moonshine in a mixed drink.

Hot Toddy

1.5 oz Wise Men Distillery Apple Pie Moonshine

3 oz hot cider1.5

Cinnamon stick

Harvest Heater

1.5 oz maple moonshine,

.5 oz Apple Pie Moonshine

.5 oz white whiskey,

.25 oz honey simple syrup

You can check out their tasting room at 4717 Broadmoor Avenue SE in Kentwood.

