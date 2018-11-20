GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Thursday evening, Nov. 15, there were two weddings at Spectrum Health—one for Rhonda White and Brian Parkhouse and the other for White's daughter, Brieannah, and Jason Musser.

The wedding was held at the hospital because White, 50, was in hospice care following a cancer diagnosis.

Three days after the double wedding, on Sunday, Nov. 18, White passed away, according to her family. She was diagnosed with a melanoma on Sept. 1. and was told it had spread to her brain. After starting treatment and undergoing surgery, White learned that the cancer had also spread to her liver and lungs.

White was put into hospice care as her health declined.

The wedding came together with the help of hospice volunteers in just 24 hours. They arranged for flowers, a wedding cake and live music.

White was both the bride and the mother of the bride. It was her dream to both get married and see her daughter get married.

Nearly everyone in attendance at the double wedding wore purple, White's favorite color.

White's family organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and medical expenses. There is also going to be a benefit on Sunday, Nov. 25 at RJ's Sportsbar on Sheridan Road in Portage from 1-5 p.m.

More information can be found at the Spectrum Health HealthBeat.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

