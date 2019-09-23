For the eighth time, Schuler Books and Kent District Library are working together to encourage people to write. The annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest is underway. Writers can submit a story and winners of the contest will get their submission published and $500 cash.

More than 1,300 Michigan writers entered the contest last year. There are separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language entries, so writers of all ages are encouraged to submit something.

Two winners will be chosen in each category. There will be a public vote for the Reader's Choice winner and a panel of judges will choose the Judge's Choice winner. The winning entries will be honored during an awards ceremony in March and will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press.

Stories can be submitted at here through Saturday, November 30 at noon. Stories can be up to 3,000-words, and you mist be a current Michigan resident to participate. There is a $10 entry fee for writers 18 and above. All entries must be submitted online.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.