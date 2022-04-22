Wyoming's Spring Carnival starts Friday at Lamar Park

Enjoy rides, games, a wide variety of foods and more at Lamar Park in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. — The weather is looking great this weekend for the start of the annual Wyoming Spring Carnival at Lamar Park.

The carnival is hosted by the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department and kicked off Friday at 2 p.m.

This event is perfect for the family and has many different attractions that are fun for all ages including rides, games, a wide variety of foods and more.

Unlimited ride wristbands will be for sale at the carnival. They cost $18 Monday through Friday and $23 on Saturday and Sunday. Coupons for $3 off the unlimited ride wristbands are available at the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department and on their Facebook page.

Wyoming Spring Carnival dates and times

Friday, April 22 - 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 - 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 - 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 25 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 - 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 - 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1 - 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the carnival support City of Wyoming parks and recreation services and the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance or GWCRA.

The carnival is sponsored by the City of Wyoming Parks and Recreation with support from T.J. Schmidt & Co.

For additional wristband coupons and more information about the carnival, contact the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department at (616) 530-3164.

