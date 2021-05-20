Poll finds employees at some of America's biggest companies would turn down a $30,000 raise to keep working from home

The study, conducted by professional network Blind, found 64% of workers would rather stay home.

WASHINGTON — Most of us have spent some of the past year working remotely thanks to the pandemic, but with more people getting vaccinated, workplaces are beginning to welcome employees back to the office.

But one study found workers aren't so eager to give up the work-from-home lifestyle.

A survey by anonymous professional network Blind found that 64% of employees with some of America's biggest companies would turn down a $30,000 pay bump in order to keep working from home indefinitely.

The survey asked more than 3,000 employees at 45 companies including Amazon, Google, Uber and Walmart.

Even before the pandemic, working from home was a little more popular in the D.C. area than on average. Associated Press data put the number of remote jobs in D.C. at over 6% in 2018, slightly above the national average.

Whether you love working from the living room or hate it, we’re all curious if it might be here to stay. WUSA9 reached out to an expert on remote work from Harvard University to get his thoughts. Prithwiraj Choudhury, an associate professor at Harvard Business School told us he thinks remote work is not going to disappear in the post-pandemic world.

“In my research, and in my discussions with companies, I've seen across industries a lot of interest and enthusiasm for adopting work from home and also work from anywhere,” Choudhury said.

This new study seems to back up Choudhury's research.

What do you think? Would you take a pay raise, or turn it down to stay in sweat pants?