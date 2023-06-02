BBB shares tax filing tips to avoid scams

Tax time is a popular time for scammers to try to steal people's identities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau is sharing some tips to make filing your taxes as safe as possible by avoiding scams.

Tax season is a very popular time for scammers to attempt to steal personal information from tax filers.

The BBB says the most common tax season scam is identity theft. Scammers will use stolen information like a victim's social security number to file and collect a tax return.

This time of year scammers also like to imitate the IRS and call, email or text victims, demanding immediate payment and threatening arrest or fines if they don't comply.

Also, the BBB warns that you should keep an eye out for fake websites that mimic tax preparation websites. These fake sites can steal your personal information.

The BBB suggests you look over the following tips to avoid tax season scams:

File your taxes as early as possible.

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media to request personal financial information or demand immediate payment. This includes requests for PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts. Pressure to act quickly is a red flag that it is a scam.

This includes requests for PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts. Pressure to act quickly is a red flag that it is a scam. Make sure you are accessing the REAL IRS when filing electronically. Visit IRS.gov, and make sure the lock symbol is in the browser window. This means the website is secure and safe to enter personal sensitive information. Double check any tax preparation websites to make sure you are not on a fake site.

Visit IRS.gov, and make sure the lock symbol is in the browser window. This means the website is secure and safe to enter personal sensitive information. Double check any tax preparation websites to make sure you are not on a fake site. Only deal with trustworthy tax preparation services. See our tips for finding the right tax preparer for you. Visit bbb.org to find Accredited tax preparation services that already meet our standards for trust and ethics.

If you do fall victim to tax identity theft, contact the IRS at 1-800-908-4490 and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

You can also find a personalized identity theft recovery plan at identitytheft.gov.

“File your taxes as early as possible so scammers don’t have a chance to use your information first,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan. “Using a trusted tax-preparer can save you the headache of navigating fake websites and scammers attempting to gather your information and collect your refund. Use BBB.org to find a trustworthy, Accredited preparer near you.”

Find resources on how to find an accountant and how to avoid scams here. To report a scam, visit bbb.org/scamtracker.

