GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Best Buy is hiring thousands of people to work this holiday at their stores across the country.

The company is hosting a national holiday hiring fair Wednesday, Oct 17 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at all stores.

People can apply online or in-person and participate in same-day interviews for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising to inventory.

Interviews will take place the same day.

Click here for more information.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM