Amazon eyeing Woodland Mall store location

The Seattle-based online retailer applied and was granted permits for a brick-and-mortar location at the Woodland Mall on 28th Street.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Amazon is expanding its reach in Grand Rapids with the addition of a physical location at the Woodland Mall, according to permit documents.

The online retailer was granted permits last month for a site on the southwest portion of the mall. The graphics schedule for signage includes "4-Star," which is one of four types of brick-and-mortar stores Amazon operates.

Amazon 4-Star stores carry a highly curated selection of products that range from devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games and more. Every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above on the Amazon online marketplace.

Amazon Prime members will pay "the same low Prime price they get online," while non-Prime members will pay list price on all items except for Amazon devices, which will retail at the "low Prime price" for everyone.

No word on when the store is expected to open.

The new permit contains building code documents for electrical, mechanical, plumbing, security, furniture, fixtures and more.

According to documents, the store is planning to open up in the Von Maur Wing of the mall, near the Bath and Body Works store.

The online shopping giant has four other types of physical stores all over the US: Amazon Books, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Pop Up and Amazon Go stores.

Amazon operates another brick-and-mortar store in Troy, Michigan, and has fulfillment centers in Grand Rapids.

A timeline for the completion of the project is unclear at this point.

