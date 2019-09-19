GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The multi-billion dollar Amway has confirmed that it has cut jobs again.

This time, more than 40 positions in their information technology (IT) department have been eliminated. The move is part of a series of departmental changes the company is undergoing. It was not clear how many total positions will be cut, however the legal department, human resources and finance and supply chain departments will be impacted.

Amway says the changes made are to "remain competitive in the global market."

This is the second round of cuts, which impacted less than 1% of the company's 3,000 West Michigan employees according to Amway spokesperson Anna Bryce. The first round of cuts took place in April.

More job cuts can be expected throughout 2020, the company has committed to offering severance pay, continued health insurance, career transition services and even counseling.

The company's full statement can be read below:

Amway recently made changes within our global Information Technology division that have resulted in the elimination of a number of positions in the U.S. and in other markets. Most of those whose roles have been eliminated will remain with the company for a period of time to help implement a successful transition to a new way of working, which includes use of two global vendors for highly standardized work.

Amway currently has more than 16,000 employees around the globe, of which the IT Division is one of the largest in Amway’s global infrastructure. The recent organizational changes impacted just over 1% of the total employee population including 47 of our 3,000 total employees in West Michigan. As Amway continues to align all of its resources to meet business priorities, we can expect additional local job impacts to occur throughout 2020.

Changes in our organizational structure are not easy, but they are necessary for the future of our Amway Business Owners (ABOs) and our business. Amway is committed to supporting employees throughout this difficult transition and is offering exiting employees severance pay, continued health insurance, career transition services, and counseling services.

Meanwhile, Amway is continuing to invest in key areas of the business to help ABOs be even more competitive and successful in today’s marketplace. We are focused on providing our ABOs and customers the best possible experience and that includes digital, data and analytics platforms to power social commerce; agile innovation across product categories to deliver personalized product solutions; and support and training to help ABOs build skills for social selling.

