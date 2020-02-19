ADA, Mich. — Direct selling giant Amway announced 50 job cuts Wednesday from the company's Marketing and Research and Development Departments.

The jobs will be eliminated from the world headquarters in Ada. The company says the new cuts are part of a long-term review of Amway's global organizational structure.

A spokesperson says the changes are part of an ongoing effort to make sure "resources are aligned with strategic priorities."

Amway has been slowly eliminating jobs as part of the realignment effort since May of 2019. Since that time, the company has cut 210 jobs in West Michigan.

"These changes are not easy, but Amway is committed to supporting employees throughout this difficult transition and is offering exiting employees severance pay, continued health insurance, career transition services, and counseling services," Amway leadership said in a statement.

The company says the changes are designed to help Amway Business Owners be more successful in selling products in today's marketplace. Amway employs 3,000 people at the company's world headquarters in Ada.

