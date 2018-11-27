GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - General Motors is still making profits and selling vehicles at a swift pace. But the company is moving now to cuts jobs, plants and car models to position itself for the future.

The Chevy Cruze, Volt and Impala are on the way out. Officials at General Motors said a changing marketplace is to blame.

"The vehicles, sedans, passenger cars which have just not been in favor in the eyes of the consumer so volumes have been down rather significantly," IHS Markit auto analyst Mike Wall said.

In the process, five plants in North America could close at the end of 2019 and 14,000 employees are expected to be laid off.

"They are not closing our damn plant without one hell of a fight," a union worker said. "It is a betrayal and we're not going to accept their decision—not one iota."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan suggests revamping the current plants to fit consumer need.

"You have a modern plant and while I understand the crossovers and the trucks are selling, I want to us to do everything possible to explore the possibility," Duggan said.

The low unemployment rate in the country is not expected to rise.

"There is the hope that some other areas and aspects within the economy, should be able to help absorb that and help us certainly from a broader macro economic perspective as well," Wall said.

Analysts expect more fuel efficient SUV's will come to market.

"They're going to be more like crossovers. You're going to see much more on the utility vehicle kind of side as opposed to passenger vehicles," Wall said.

Wall said the move is a good short and long term strategic plan.

"Some of the writing was on the wall, given the performance of the vehicles in question and I think at the end of the day what you will see is hopefully a stronger General Motors coming out of this which will benefit all of those remaining employees at the company," Wall said.

President Trump is not happy with GM's move. He's demanding the automaker keep its plants open, or build new ones in the U.S. to replace them.

He fired back at General Motors on Twitter and threatened to pull their subsidies.

Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

