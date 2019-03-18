GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau says those with flood damage should be cautious when hiring a contractor.

Flood restoration can be an expensive and lengthy process, but the BBB says quick fixes could cost you more in the long run.

Avoid unsolicited contractors who try to pressure you into hiring their services, require you to obtain permits to complete work, or require payment up front.

Only issue final payment after work is completed.

Here are some other helpful tips from the BBB:

Talk to your insurance company to see if your policy helps cover the cost.

Check with the BBB to see if the contractor has good reviews.

Get all estimates in writing with at least three bids.

Ask about their methods to restore water damage and wet documents.

Ask to see proof of contractors' general liability insurance.

Call the insurance company to make sure it is an active policy.

Get a written contract.

Never pay with cash, write a check.

