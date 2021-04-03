Statewide chambers of commerce leaders to announce goals on reopening economy

A statewide business coalition will announce its goals for reopening Michigan's economy

The leaders of Michigan's chambers of commerce and local job creators are joining forces to announce a new economic coalition and its goals for reopening Michigan's economy safely.

The announcement will take place virtually at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4.

The following individuals will take part in the announcement:

Michigan Chamber of Commerce: Rich Studley

Grand Rapids Area Chamber: Rick Baker

Battle Creek Area Chamber: Kara Beer

Lansing Regional Chamber: Tim Daman

Traverse Connect: Warren Call

Saginaw County Chamber: Veronica Horn

Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber: Joe Bauman

Southern Wayne County Chamber: Ronald Hinrichs

