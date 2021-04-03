x
Statewide chambers of commerce leaders to announce goals on reopening economy

A statewide business coalition will announce its goals for reopening Michigan's economy

The leaders of Michigan's chambers of commerce and local job creators are joining forces to announce a new economic coalition and its goals for reopening Michigan's economy safely.

The announcement will take place virtually at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4. 

The following individuals will take part in the announcement:

  • Michigan Chamber of Commerce: Rich Studley
  • Grand Rapids Area Chamber: Rick Baker
  • Battle Creek Area Chamber: Kara Beer
  • Lansing Regional Chamber: Tim Daman
  • Traverse Connect: Warren Call
  • Saginaw County Chamber: Veronica Horn
  • Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber: Joe Bauman
  • Southern Wayne County Chamber: Ronald Hinrichs

Click here to join the ZOOM call.

