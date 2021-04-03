Statewide chambers of commerce leaders to announce goals on reopening economy

The leaders of Michigan's chambers of commerce and local job creators are joining forces to announce a new economic coalition and its goals for reopening Michigan's economy safely.
The announcement will take place virtually at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
The following individuals will take part in the announcement:
- Michigan Chamber of Commerce: Rich Studley
- Grand Rapids Area Chamber: Rick Baker
- Battle Creek Area Chamber: Kara Beer
- Lansing Regional Chamber: Tim Daman
- Traverse Connect: Warren Call
- Saginaw County Chamber: Veronica Horn
- Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber: Joe Bauman
- Southern Wayne County Chamber: Ronald Hinrichs
