Atlanta music stars Cardi B and Offset bought a Buckhead mansion for Christmas, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

TMZ was the first to report the sale. Cardi B gave her fans a tour on her Instagram page, Iamcardib.

"@offsetyrn has a crazy fever tho on Christmas Eve but this still the best day ever !!!," she said.

The massive house, located at 795 Highcourt Road, was listed for $5.795 million by Dorsey Alston agents Molly Beery and Cia Cummings. It has 22,000 square feet of space, which includes five bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and four half-bathrooms, according to the listing.

