GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Carhartt, one of American's premium workwear brands, will be opening a store in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The store will be located at 3529 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

To celebrate the opening, Carhartt will have food trucks on-site and will be hosting a t-shirt giveaway.

The Grand Rapids store occupies more than 4,300 square feet and will carry hundreds of men's, women's and kids apparel styles, footwear and accessories.

For more information about Carhartt, visit https://www.carhartt.com/.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.