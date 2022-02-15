Cedar Point announces 6,500 seasonal associate job openings for 2022

Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — "America's Roller Coast" is gearing up for its upcoming season in Sandusky, Ohio and it needs seasonal workers.

Cedar Point announced on Tuesday that they will be hiring 6,500 seasonal associates with starting pay at $15 per hour for non-tipped workers.

The park is offering job opportunities in all of its operating areas, including:

Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & Beverage

Guest Services and Events

Hotel Operations

Ride Operations

Security

Skill Trade Maintenance

Some of the perks of employment offered by Cedar Point are affordable housing on-site, complimentary park tickets for family and friends, leadership training and select opportunities to earn a B.S. degree in Resort and Attraction Management through Bowling Green State University.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

Find the complete listing of available seasonal and full-time positions available at Cedar Point can be found at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

Job seekers are invited to apply now, and hiring will continue throughout the spring.

Cedar Point officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 7.

