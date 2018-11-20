GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a community wide competition late last summer that garnered 230 entries, the founders of the brewery formerly known at Kings Brewery are ready to announce its new name.

"We were overwhelmed with the level of support and participation with our efforts with this fun competition," said Terry Rostic, brewery co-founder. "There were some very creative entries and, ultimately, after plenty of contemplation and due process, we selected Boston Square Brewing."

According to Rostic, the name resonated with him. "I grew up in that neighborhood of 49507, so it's like a homecoming for me."

The brewery name change was necessitated when Rostic was contacted by the owner of Kings Brewery in California this summer. "It was a very amicable conversation, and we appreciated the courtesy of the call," he said.

Six individuals submitted Boston Square and each will receive some fun prizes from the brewery.

Rostic and his business partner, Jamaal Ewing, launched the brewery after entering the "100 Ideas" competition created by Start Garden, a local startup support organization and business incubator. The partners were one of ten "Demo Day" winners of the competition, earning them $20,000 cash and other resources, allowing them to move ahead in their endeavor to become the first African-American owned brewery in the state.

The partners are currently exploring locations for a construction site.

