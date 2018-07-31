GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A community workshop was held on Monday for business owners and residents on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

The event focused on businesses in five districts: Alger Heights, Boston Square, Franklin and Eastern, Madison Square and Seymour Square.

There was a pop-up station where information on resources for businesses owners was handed out and a feedback session where city leaders heard from the needs of local businesses.

Organizers of the event want the southeast area to thrive and grow with the rest of the city.

Another meeting for business owners and neighbors will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Seymour Christian Reformed Church.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM