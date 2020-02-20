MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Congressman John Moolenaar toured the Aquest Machining & Assembly plant in Greenville on Thursday after the company began expanding with help from a grant.

The company received the grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The corporation supports business development, as well as, job and community development.

The company is hoping to create 12 new jobs due to the expansion.

Moolenaar praised the company for their investment into their employees and their services.

In 2018, the company was acquired by FabX Industries and now, with help from the grant, the company hopes to provide customers with sheet metal cutting and forming using LaserTec technology.

For more information about Aquest, visit their website.

For more information about the MEDC, visit their website.

