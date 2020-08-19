COVID-19 pandemic creates huge demand for video games

There are record sales within the video game industry.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Mike Bergsma is the manager of Disc Traders in Grandville and he says the pandemic has created record-setting sales for the gaming industry.

"One of the easiest ways to stay occupied and stay safe at home is make sure you've got something to do, and video games are a great thing to do," says Bergsma.

According to Forbes, total sales are up 30% year to year reaching nearly $12 billion.

"I have never seen the shortage of gaming consoles like we have since quarantine started," says Bergsma.

Bergsma is referring to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch which no West Michigan retailer is able to keep in stock. His advice for gamers and parents is to check in the middle of the week as many get a restock on Tuesdays.

He also warns that parents should not pay higher prices online as some sellers are not credible and will try and rip you off.

"My best advice right now is don't pay exorbitant prices online, don't pay scalpers, eventually the stock will return to normal, just be patient, stay vigilant and you will be able to get one at a good price," says Bergsma.

