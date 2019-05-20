GRANDVILLE, Mich. - Donut Conspiracy will be holding a grand opening for their new Grandville location at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 24.

The 1800-square-foot store, located at 3819 Rivertown Parkway in Grandville, was formerly the Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop and will offer 37 varieties of donuts, a full-service coffee bar with a barista and seating for 24 guests.

The donut shop is known for its sweet and creative treats, but it also offers classic donuts and signature flavors like Maple Bacon Long Johns, Peanut Butter Cup, Fruity Pebbles and more.

Later this year, The Donut Conspiracy will open a 1,500-square-foot production facility and store at 6783 Cascade Road in Cascade Township. The build-out is underway and will feature an industrial kitchen for production. It will also offer 37 varieties of donuts, a full-service coffee bar with a barista and seating for 24 guests. By the end of 2019, owner Brooke Lavender plans to offer custom wedding cakes at this location.

