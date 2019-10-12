GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spend a festive night in Gaslight Village shopping for everyone on your list with Gaslight Village's Sip and Shop event.

Retailers will be open late for the event that will feature signature drinks at each location. Stop by each participating location and have the chance to be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket of merchandise from Gaslight Village retailers.

Participating retailers include:

About Face of Grand Rapids

Athleta

Duffield Lane Gaslight Boutique

The James Salon

Kilwins East Grand Rapids

Lole Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Pink Lemonade GR Children.Home.Her

Rosa's Closet

Osta's Lebanese Cuisine will offer a free hummus appetizer for the table with the purchase of a bottle of wine during the evening.

The EGR Key Club will offer gift wrapping during the event for a suggested $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Key Club and its local charities. Wrapping will take place on the second floor above Athleta.

