Gentex continues expansion into Grand Rapids

Gentex is a technology company, they are also a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Gentex Corporation announced Monday that they opened a technology hub in downtown Grand Rapids. The purpose of the hub? To help the company support, attract and retain top engineering and software talent from throughout Michigan.

The new technology hub can be found on the second floor of 25 Ottawa in downtown Grand Rapids. Gentex said the space is designed to support over 100 team members. They said the space will also include "modern work stations, conference rooms, hoteling spaces, and common areas that allow for collaboration and networking." Additionally, workers at Gentex will have access to a fitness center, conference facility and bike room.

“Gentex continually needs top talent, especially engineering and software technologists who can support our growing business and expanding product portfolio,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex’s Chief Technology Officer. “Gentex is best known for automotive electronics, but we continue to grow our capabilities in vision systems, sensing, AI development, biometrics, home automation, and more. If you like the idea of working in a vibrant city center for a diversified, highly successful, and resource-rich technology company, then check us out!”

Other local companies were excited about the new hub as well, including The Right Place, a company which works to fuel current and long-term economic prosperity through comprehensive strategies to retain, expand and attract businesses.

“We’re excited to see a thriving tech-focused company like Gentex continue to grow in the region,” said Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place, Inc. “This move by Gentex aligns with our region’s goal of becoming one of the leading tech hubs in the Midwest. This new space will accelerate the development, retention, and attraction of top tech talent to West Michigan.”

This is not Gentex's first expansion into Grand Rapids. In May they opened a satellite production facility in the Madison Square neighborhood.